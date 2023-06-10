CLAY COUNTY PRECINCT BARN BREAK INS

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) -

“That takes organization” said Sidney Horton interim sheriff with the clay county sheriffs department talking about a string of break-ins that have plagued the area for the past few weeks.

Horton says, “Lately this region this north Texas region has had a rash of burglaries.” and County Judge Mike Campbell even posted on his Facebook a list of items stolen over the last few weeks along with photos of a backhoe that was taking. The post said that both Clay and Wichita county had been hit with the crooks getting away with several high dollar items, according to Horton they got away with “assorted equipment was stolen from welders and compressors to hand tools all the way up to a dump truck trailer and backhoe.”.

The city of Petrolia was always the target of an attempted burglary but that was actually interrupted by citizen out for a morning walk who told deputies “I just saw a guy running down the alley” Horton said they searched the area “behind the city barn they didn’t locate anybody and then probably about an hour later we got the call from the city and they said well were missing a tractor,”

After a short search the tractor was located a few blocks away and they even had a pile of other materials back at the barn that looked as if they had planned to return. Horton believes those committing the crimes are no strangers to this type of activities and are extremely organized even passing up more modern machinery for less sophisticated equipment that is less trackable.

Horton says “The peoples who are pulling this off are fairly organized they also are targeting equipment that is older that doesn’t have modern day gps trackers on them”

If you have any information about this crime the clay county sheriff’s urges you contact them at 940 538 5611 or simply call crime stoppers where you never have to leave you name and your tip could earn you a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.