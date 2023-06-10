Hot Weekend

Email City Guide
Highs Saturday and Sunday will be well into the 90s with high humidity levels making it feel more like 100.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of storms may be found across southern Oklahoma and north central Texas on Saturday morning. However, most of Texoma will be dry. Humidity levels will be rather high most of the day east of the dryline, while drier air southwest of it, will become pretty hot. Look for most highs on Saturday to be in the 90s. There is a small chance for an isolated strong to severe storms along or east of the dryline during the afternoon. The best chances for storms will be just east of us. Sunday will be hot with highs in the upper 90s and close to 100. A front arrives Sunday night, with slightly cooler weather for Monday. There may be a slight storm chance by Tuesday of next week.

