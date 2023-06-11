Alpha Kappa Alpha continues annual scholarship breakfast

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Alpha Kappa Alpha held its annual scholarship breakfast for the first time since the COVID pandemic put the event on pause.

The breakfast was held at Booker T. Washington elementary school, where they have been hosting the breakfast for over twenty years.

AKA members say the breakfast is a great opportunity for the community to come together.

“Certainly we want to help someone that may not be able to go that extra mile. Some people wake up and don’t get a breakfast, so we are able to provide that today. We consider that to be a great example of our community service. Being able to provide service to someone else and help them out,” AKA breakfast chairman, Angela Newton said.

Around 500 people came to the event on Saturday, June 10.

All money raised through ticket sales will go toward their community projects and their scholarships.

