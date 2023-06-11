Hot Temperatures to Wrap Up the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - We had the chance for some isolated thunderstorms earlier in the day. Luckily, none of those storms materialized in Texoma. Our highs today topped out in the mid-90s across Texoma. Overnight will be humid with a low around 70. Tomorrow will be similar to today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Monday and Tuesday we have the chance for some isolated thunderstorms. However, the greater details are still being ironed out. Monday is bringing in a cold front which could help to form some thunderstorms. Storms on Monday and Tuesday could feature some strong storms. The rest of the week should remain dry past Tuesday with highs in the low-90s. As we get towards the end of the work week, highs will begin to make their way into the mid-90s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.