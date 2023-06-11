Local church holds Operation Christmas Child meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Operation Christmas child held a meeting at First Baptist Church on Saturday, June 10.

They were reaching to volunteers and near by churches to take part in wrapping and packing shoeboxes.

A shoebox recipient made a guest appearance, and shared how his life was changed by the gifts he received.

Their mission is to spread the word of Jesus to un-reached parts of the world.

Each shoebox can be life changing to a child.

“We can help children with humanitarian things. We can give them school supplies, we can give them soft things and toys to play with, but our shoeboxes go with the gospel message. And that ultimately will change their life,” Wichita Falls area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, Lisa Winkles said.

Their next meeting will be at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett on Sunday, June 11.

