United Regional starts monthly Walk with a Doc event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional held its monthly Walk With a Doc event at Hamilton Park.

For these events, a physician with United Regional comes out to the local parks and events in the community.

The physician will talk about health topics and also their line of work at the hospital, and afterward, the group starts their walk around the park.

Dr. Vayne Wagler, a Rheumatologist with United Regional, says diagnosing and treating diseases is only part of the work.

“We think it’s a good chance to actually get out here and do what we encourage patients to do, which is walk, get exercise, take part in a healthy active lifestyle,” Dr. Wagler said.

The event is held every second Saturday of the month.

