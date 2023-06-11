Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Regional starts monthly Walk with a Doc event

"We think it’s a good chance to actually get out here. and do what we encourage patience to do."
By Blake Hill
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regional held its monthly Walk With a Doc event at Hamilton Park.

For these events, a physician with United Regional comes out to the local parks and events in the community.

The physician will talk about health topics and also their line of work at the hospital, and afterward, the group starts their walk around the park.

Dr. Vayne Wagler, a Rheumatologist with United Regional, says diagnosing and treating diseases is only part of the work.

“We think it’s a good chance to actually get out here and do what we encourage patients to do, which is walk, get exercise, take part in a healthy active lifestyle,” Dr. Wagler said.

The event is held every second Saturday of the month.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adrian Vetter
Woman arrested in injured baby case
WCSO investigates homicide on Sheppard Road
WCSO investigates homicide on Sheppard Road
Blaine Tyler Frost
Henrietta Elementary aide arrested for sex-related crimes
Family and friends gathered at Hirschi High School for a balloon release to remember and honor...
Family and friends honor Cha’quon Jeffery during balloon release
Hot Temperatures Today and into the Weekend

Latest News

"Some people wake up and don’t get a breakfast. So we are able to provide that on today."
Alpha Kappa Alpha continues annual scholarship breakfast
each shoebox can be life changing to a child
Local church holds Operation Christmas Child meeting
Fatal crash generic
Deadly wreck in Wilbarger County leaves one person dead
CLAY COUNTY PRECINCT BARN BREAK INS RESULT IN SEVERAL HIGH DOLLAR ITEMS STOLEN
CLAY COUNTY PRECINCT BARN BREAK INS