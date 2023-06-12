Email City Guide
Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl allegedly abducted in Dallas

Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard...
Lillie Anderson, 7, was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard in Dallas.(Dallas Police Department)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (KWTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 7-year-old girl from Dallas whom police believe to be in grave or immediate danger.

Police say 7-year-old Lillie Anderson was last seen about 12 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of West Kiest Boulevard. She is described as a Black girl who is 4 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 80 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a purple short sleeve shirt, multicolored shorts with flowers and sandals. She had two large side braids in her hair that joined in the back, KWTX reports.

Police are also searching for an unknown Black male in connection with Lillie’s alleged abduction. He is described as having black hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

The suspect is reported to be driving a gray, four-door crossover SUV with a Texas license plate. The make, model and license plate number of the car are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.

