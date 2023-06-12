Better Business Bureau warns consumers about pillow company

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to avoid Manufacturing Dreams Corporation’s Dream A Pillow.

According to the BBB, the company’s website claims that any picture can be turned into a pillow. However, this practice has received an “F” rating from the BBB, and several consumer complaints have been filed.

The BBB originally reached out to the company in February of this year, and there has yet to be a response. To date, the BBB has received complaints from 42 states. The BBB explains that these complaints allege Dream A Pillow takes a customer’s payment then proceeds to ignore requests and refuse refunds.

The company makes false promises of delivery up until the allotted timeframe when fraudulent charges can be disputed expires. The BBB notes this as a common tactic used to avoid possible chargebacks.

Monica Horton, BBB Spokesperson, wants consumers to be wary of online advertising. “Make a note of the website and do your research prior to placing an order with anyone. In this situation, we have an “F” rating on this company. We hope that it may prevent others from having the same bad experience,” said Horton.

