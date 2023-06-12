Email City Guide
Chance for storms along I-20 this evening

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this beautiful Monday! As you head out the door this morning, temperatures will be fairly warm with sitting in the upper 60s and low 70s. Going throughout your day, we will see mostly sunny skies with a slight chance to see storms with the more severe threat south of I-20. The main threat will be large hail and damaging winds. We can expect to see steady rain this morning before seeing our next chance for rain this afternoon. Winds will be sustained blowing from the East around 10 to 15 mph. Highs will be a little cooler behind a stationary front with temperatures sitting in the upper 70s.

Have a great Monday!

