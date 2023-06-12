Email City Guide
City of Wichita Falls to host Utility Systems hiring event

(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas and the City of Wichita Falls will host an in-person Utility Systems hiring event on Tuesday, June 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Entrance 5.

Attendance is free, and individuals should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For assistance with resumes, expectations, or how to present yourself to future employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at (940) 322-1801 ext.102.

