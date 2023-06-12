Clay County Sheriff K9s find over $4 million worth of drugs

Clay County, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County deputies and their K9s seized approximately $4,600,000 worth of narcotics on two separate occasions.

On June 10 at around 10:30 a.m., deputies in Bellevue conducted a traffic stop investigation at US 287. Clay County Constable K9 Hanna was assigned to the vehicle and gave deputies a positive alert. The vehicle contained 141 pounds of marijuana.

According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Candice Price and Albert Brown were both arrested for a Second Degree Felony, Possession of Marijuana Greater than 50lbs Less than 2000lbs.

The second occasion took place on June 12 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Deputies conducted another traffic stop investigation at US 287 and Lonestar Road. Clay County Sheriff’s Office K9 Astra was deployed on the vehicle and gave deputies a positive alert. 507 pounds of THC wax were found during an investigation of the vehicle. Joseph Rintone was arrested for a First Degree Felony, Possession of Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 more than 400 grams, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.