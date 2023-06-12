Congressman Ronny Jackson announces office hours

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Ronny Jackson will hold mobile office hours next week across various Texas counties.

Attendance is encouraged for individuals needing assistance with a federal agency or for those interested in learning more about an office’s services. All supporting documentation is needed for federal agency cases.

No appointment is necessary. The date and times are as follows:

Electra:

Wednesday, June 14th

10:00AM - 2:00PM

Electra City Hall - 100 S. Main St. (Electra, Texas 76360)

Henrietta:

Thursday, June 15th

10:00AM - 2:00PM

Henrietta City Hall - 101 N. Main Street (Henrietta, Texas 76365)

