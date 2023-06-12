Email City Guide
Congressman Ronny Jackson announces office hours

(Office of Rep. Ronny Jackson)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Representative Ronny Jackson will hold mobile office hours next week across various Texas counties.

Attendance is encouraged for individuals needing assistance with a federal agency or for those interested in learning more about an office’s services. All supporting documentation is needed for federal agency cases.

No appointment is necessary. The date and times are as follows:

Electra:

  • Wednesday, June 14th
  • 10:00AM - 2:00PM
  • Electra City Hall - 100 S. Main St. (Electra, Texas 76360)

Henrietta:

  • Thursday, June 15th
  • 10:00AM - 2:00PM
  • Henrietta City Hall - 101 N. Main Street (Henrietta, Texas 76365)

