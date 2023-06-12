Cool Temperatures Until Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds, rain/storm chances will be with us Tuesday into at least Wednesday morning. This will keep temperatures on the cool side for this time of the year. The best chances for severe storms will be south of us, but a few storms up our way may have the chance to produce hail, especially at night and in the morning. We’ll see more sunshine starting Thursday and this will heat us up. Highs from Thursday and into the weekend will be in the 90s with high humidity levels. Any rain chances we see will be on the small side. There’s a chance it could really get hot this weekend or next week with some triple digits possibly showing up.

