How rain is affecting the ongoing wheat harvests

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Farmers typically set out to harvest wheat during the beginning of summer, but this year Texoma Farmers have had their harvests delayed.

When conditions are wet it causes several issued for farmers this time of year.

Rain can create muddy soil that’s hard to move around on, and that delays farmers from getting their job done. However, that’s not the only issue rain can bring.

“The farmers are having more of a difficult time getting the fields. The grains dry and it’s ready to be harvested, but it’s also creating real muddy conditions in the field. If you would get too much rain. Yeah, the fungus kind of known as smut could start to develop there in the head. We’re not seeing any of that yet,” 4-H Agent at Texas A&M AgriLife, Josh Kouns said.

When precipitation leaves wheat wet, fungus can begin to form, ruining part of the harvest. Some of the wheat seeds can also begin sprouting.

As a result, farmers can have part of their yields diminished, bringing in less money.

“Because of the moisture that we’ve had in the ground, the farmers just haven’t been able to get out and get that crop planted yet, so they’re kind of working their tails off right now really, from better a lack words,” said Kouns. “There, you know try and get cotton planted in and get wheat combined and harvested and out of the fields.”

According to Kouns, this harvesting season has provided good yields so far, but have been experiencing delays.

