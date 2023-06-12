Email City Guide
Isolated Thunderstorms on Monday

Strongest storms stay south of Texoma
By Cameron Lindsey
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It was a hot day across Texoma today with daytime highs in the mid-to-upper-90s. Tomorrow’s temperatures will be variable as cooler air comes in from the north. Temperatures will be cooler along the Red River, but warmer temperatures will be present in southern Texoma. Isolated thunderstorms are possible across Texoma, especially in the morning. Stronger storms look to develop in the evening but will stay south of Texoma and travel east along Interstate 20. The rest of the week looks to remain dry. Tuesday will feature temperatures below average and then we will start to usher in seasonal temperatures. End of the weekend could be hot as air begins to flow in from the south to southwest.

