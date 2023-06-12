Email City Guide
James Staley III moved to Amarillo’s Bill Clements Unit

Staley was found guilty in the 2018 capital murder death of Wilder McDaniel
(Source: The William “Bill” Clements Prison Unit)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - James Staley III, the man convicted for the murder of 2-year-old Wilder McDaniel, has been sent to the Bill Clements Unit in Amarillo.

According to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Staley had previously been held at the John Middleton Unit in Abilene since he was found guilty in March. The Middleton facility is an intake unit, which holds prisoners until their permanent location is determined.

The TDCJ notes that Staley is now at the Amarillo unit, which holds all security classes of prisoners. It also functions as an administrative segregation unit for prisoners who require separation from the general population.

There is no information at this time on whether Staley will be held in the administrative segregation unit or not. Be sure to stick with News Channel 6 as we work to learn more.

