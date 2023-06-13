Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

ARTZEUM: Interactive Youth Exhibit opens for the summer

(Kemp Center for the Arts)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kemp Center for the Arts’ ARTZEUM: Interactive Youth Exhibit is now open to the public through August 12.

The self-guided art exhibit is free to all visitors and is located at 1300 Lamar Street. According to the Kemp Center, ARTZEUM’s “interactive stations are designed to engage learners of all ages, so families and caregivers are invited to join in on all of the activities. These stations are created to inspire imagination, creativity and a love of learning.”

This year’s theme is Farm Animals featuring “The Unchosen Ones” a photography series by award-winning National Geographic agriculture photographer, RJ Kern.

No registration is required, and guests of all ages are encouraged to visit multiple times throughout the summer. To schedule a group tour, contact programming@artscouncilwf.org or (940) 767-2787 ext. 202.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
James Staley III moved to Amarillo’s Bill Clements Unit
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in early morning deadly WF shooting
Clay County Sheriff K9s find over $4 million worth of drugs

Latest News

Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
WF Health District to offer free HIV testing
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in early morning deadly WF shooting
Wichita Falls
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of male mentors