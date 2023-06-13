ARTZEUM: Interactive Youth Exhibit opens for the summer

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Kemp Center for the Arts’ ARTZEUM: Interactive Youth Exhibit is now open to the public through August 12.

The self-guided art exhibit is free to all visitors and is located at 1300 Lamar Street. According to the Kemp Center, ARTZEUM’s “interactive stations are designed to engage learners of all ages, so families and caregivers are invited to join in on all of the activities. These stations are created to inspire imagination, creativity and a love of learning.”

This year’s theme is Farm Animals featuring “The Unchosen Ones” a photography series by award-winning National Geographic agriculture photographer, RJ Kern.

No registration is required, and guests of all ages are encouraged to visit multiple times throughout the summer. To schedule a group tour, contact programming@artscouncilwf.org or (940) 767-2787 ext. 202.

