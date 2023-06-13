Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of male mentors

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) is launching a new theme for June, Man Up and Mentor. BBBS needs 30 male volunteers for young boys.

“So we’re not asking you to be a teacher, we’re not asking you to be a father figure, we’re asking you to show,” said Alexis McDonald, engagement manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Showing up can be more to others than some think. And showing up for a young boy who needs guidance to change his life.

“When we don’t have enough male mentors that means that our little brothers can’t be matched until they find a big brother and what that does is that creates a long waiting list. We have boys that have been waiting for up to a year and sometimes even more than that so it really discourages them from joining the program or continuing to wait for their mentor to come along,” said McDonald.

Closing the gap was important to Justin Quick who says being a mentor to a young boy is what they expected.

“I can tell in just 2 1/2 hours how much his confidence has grown and how much he’s just gained a bunch of empathy and just different life skills that he probably wouldn’t of had if he didn’t hang out with me two to three times a month,” said Justin Quick, BIG BBBS.

For Gibson Wise, he became a big to get more connected to the community. He describes the impact this mentorship has had on his little.

“He’s very funny and he sees the best in things. Having that older mentorship is rubbing off on him as the most uplifting thing,” said Wise.

McDonald said BBBS has options for men who may have a busy schedule.

“We have programs to where you just show up at their school and have lunch with them a conversation and maybe play a card game answer some question about a math test or something like that,” said McDonald.

Quick wants to give what he didn’t have as a little boy.

“Like changing tires or simple things like that or even just learning how to deal with things that come with being a man you know your emotions are dismissed a lot of the times,” said Quick.

“Statistics show that children that have mentors do better in life in the way of schooling, completing graduation, and going on to college, and for little boys specifically it really is important to have another influence in their life that they can look up to,” said McDonald.

