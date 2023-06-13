Email City Guide
Castaway Cove Waterpark to host Ultimate Kids Fest

Week-long extravaganza for kids of all ages
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Castaway Cove Waterpark will host a week-long event: The Ultimate Kids Fest.

Starting June 17 and ending June 25, this event will feature games, prizes, interactive activities, and much more. According to Castaway Cove, “beloved characters from Little Mermaid and Spongebob the Musical will make special appearances on June 17th, 18th, 23rd, 24th, and 25th.” The event will also have plenty of food options to choose from.

For more information on this event call (940) 322-5500 or click here.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
