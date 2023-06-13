Email City Guide
City View ISD names superintendent finalist

(Kauz)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View Independent School District has named Dr. Jeese Thomas as the lone finalist for the City View ISD Superintendent.

Dr. Thomas has served as the City View High School principal since July of 2022.

According to City View ISD’s Facebook, Dr. Thomas has a total of 20 years of experience in education.

Former City View Superintendent, Tony Bushong, resigned on March 6 after he and other City View ISD district officials were charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report.

Dr. Jesse Thomas
Dr. Jesse Thomas(Jesse Thomas)

