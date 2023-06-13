Email City Guide
City View names new head football coach

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - City View ISD has named Heath Aldrich as the City View High School’s new Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

Aldrich previously served as the Head Girls’ Basketball Coach.

Aldrich is also an alumnus of City View ISD and was a part of the graduating class of 2003.

The former Athletic Director, Rudy Hawkins, resigned on May 11 after he and other administration and staff at City View were charged with professional failure to make a required child abuse report.

