Natural gas leak causes home evacuations

First responders asked people to exit their homes during a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.
First responders asked people to exit their homes during a gas leak on Tuesday afternoon.
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A main gas line was struck Tuesday afternoon along the 1000 block of Harris Lane causing nearby homes to be evacuated.

Because the gas can spread into houses, residents in the area have been asked to evacuate to their backyards and avoid turning on any gas.

According to Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer for the City of Wichita Falls, Atmos is attempting to shut the line off.



