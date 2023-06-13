Natural gas leak causes home evacuations

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A main gas line was struck Tuesday afternoon along the 1000 block of Harris Lane causing nearby homes to be evacuated.

Because the gas can spread into houses, residents in the area have been asked to evacuate to their backyards and avoid turning on any gas.

According to Chris Horgen, Public Information Officer for the City of Wichita Falls, Atmos is attempting to shut the line off.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more developments on this story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.