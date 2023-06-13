Email City Guide
On and Off rain chances throughout the day with cooler temperatures

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this Terrific Tuesday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Going throughout your morning, there is a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms along I-44. There will be more of a scattered pattern south of the Red River that will be quick downpours. Going throughout your day, there will be a continued chance of pop up showers across Texoma. Temperatures will be similar to yesterday’s as we will see highs in the upper 70s. We will see mostly cloudy skies and calm winds blowing from the north east at 5 to 10 mph.

Have a Terrific Tuesday!

