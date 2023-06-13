Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

One dead after early morning shooting in WF

WFPD says it happened around 12:30 Tuesday morning
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.

WFPD confirmed to our crews on scene that they received a gunshots call around 12:30 a.m. near Carolina Street and Corwin Street.

WFPD says that’s where a body was discovered on the ground, by someone who was passing by. Police have not yet released the name of the victim, or named any suspects.

WFPD says this is being investigated as a homicide.

Stick with News Channel 6 for any updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
James Staley III moved to Amarillo’s Bill Clements Unit
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County
Clay County Sheriff K9s find over $4 million worth of drugs
Better Business Bureau warns consumers about pillow company

Latest News

Wichita Falls
Big Brothers Big Sisters in need of male mentors
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County
City View ISD names superintendent finalist