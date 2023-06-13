One dead after early morning shooting in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.

WFPD confirmed to our crews on scene that they received a gunshots call around 12:30 a.m. near Carolina Street and Corwin Street.

WFPD says that’s where a body was discovered on the ground, by someone who was passing by. Police have not yet released the name of the victim, or named any suspects.

WFPD says this is being investigated as a homicide.

Stick with News Channel 6 for any updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.