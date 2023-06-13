One More Nice Day

Email City Guide
Temperatures will be heating up starting Thursday.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A few storms may redevelop later tonight, with the best chances, once again, being south of the Red River. The storms should shift east of us on Wednesday with increasing sunshine by the afternoon. It will be a little warmer with most places in the upper 80s. It will become more hot and humid by Thursday with a slight chance of an isolated afternoon or evening storm. If we get a storm, if could be severe. Temperatures will be rather warm into the weekend with only small rain chances. Highs will be in the 90s.

