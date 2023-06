DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - For our Good News tonight, three people hit the jackpot at the Comanche Red River Hotel Casino in Devol, Oklahoma.

The wins were played on slots and totaled over three-quarters of a million dollars.

Two of the three winners are from Texoma. One is from Wichita Falls, the other from Iowa Park.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.