Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RINGGOLD, Texas (KAUZ) - Three were pronounced dead on the scene of a wreck in Ringgold on Saturday, June 10.

32-year-old Katelyn Smoot, 78-year-old James Echols, and 78-year-old Billly Herron were all involved in the fatal wreck on U.S. Hwy 81.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north and struck the Ford F-150 after driving across the center stripe on the southbound lane. The Ford F-150 was engulfed in flames after the collision.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

