WF Health District to offer free HIV testing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will offer free HIV testing and blood pressure checks for National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are acceptable, and no appointment is necessary. Following testing, condoms, lubes, and pre-and-post-exposure education will be available for free. Those who receive a positive test result will have the option to be referred to HIV treatment services.

For any questions or concerns contact the Health District at (940) 761-7843. For further information on HIV testing and safety practices click here.

