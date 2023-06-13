Email City Guide
WF Health District to offer free HIV testing

(NATIONAL HIV TESTING DAY 2022)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District will offer free HIV testing and blood pressure checks for National HIV Testing Day on Tuesday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Walk-ins are acceptable, and no appointment is necessary. Following testing, condoms, lubes, and pre-and-post-exposure education will be available for free. Those who receive a positive test result will have the option to be referred to HIV treatment services.

For any questions or concerns contact the Health District at (940) 761-7843. For further information on HIV testing and safety practices click here.


