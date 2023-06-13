Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 30-year-old Danielle Marie Perkins was pronounced dead after a wreck in Wilbarger County on Monday morning.
Perkins was struck while she was walking near the center stripe of Business 287 and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 a.m.
According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, a Honda Accord struck Perkins with her car while the driver was traveling east on the road.
