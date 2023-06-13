Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County

WILBARGER COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - 30-year-old Danielle Marie Perkins was pronounced dead after a wreck in Wilbarger County on Monday morning.

Perkins was struck while she was walking near the center stripe of Business 287 and was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:50 a.m.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, a Honda Accord struck Perkins with her car while the driver was traveling east on the road.

Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.