Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Police were called to a wreck at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Maplewood Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in just before 1:00 p.m. Our crews on the scene said two westbound lanes were closed as of 1:15 p.m.

Officers on the scene said the red vehicle was turning right on a red light to westbound Southwest Parkway. A Honda sedan was driving westbound on Southwest Parkway with a green light when the two vehicles collided, according to police.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash involved three people. Drivers should avoid the area while crews work to clear the scene.

