City of Wichita Falls to host Streets Department hiring event

(KAUZ)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas and the City of Wichita Falls will host an in-person Streets Department hiring event on Thursday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Entrance 5.

Attendance is free, and individuals should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For assistance with resumes, expectations, or how to present yourself to future employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at (940) 322-1801 ext.102.

WFISD plans for three middle schools in the future
