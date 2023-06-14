City of Wichita Falls to host Streets Department hiring event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Workforce Solutions North Texas and the City of Wichita Falls will host an in-person Streets Department hiring event on Thursday, June 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 4309 Old Jacksboro Hwy, Entrance 5.

Attendance is free, and individuals should be prepared for on-the-spot interviews. For assistance with resumes, expectations, or how to present yourself to future employers, call the Workforce Solutions North Texas team at (940) 322-1801 ext.102.

