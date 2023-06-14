Clay County urging residents to take broadband survey

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County officials are encouraging residents to take a digital survey to increase access to broadband internet.

The State of Texas is working on solutions to provide high-quality and affordable internet service to all residents. The Digital Equity Survey will help to gather information about specific internet experiences, and it should be completed by one individual per household.

This survey is anonymous and should take no longer than 15 minutes. Questions are optional unless otherwise noted. No personal information will be collected such as names, emails, or home addresses. Demographic information will be recorded to make sure all neighborhoods and groups are accounted for.

To access the survey click here.

