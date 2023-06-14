Email City Guide
Clay County woman celebrates her 100th birthday

By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Dorothy Dale Peden was recognized on Tuesday afternoon in honor of her 100th birthday.

Clay County Judge Mike Campbell and representatives from Senator Drew Springer’s office joined her at the Grace Care Center in Henrietta. Dale Peden was born in Henrietta and attended Midway High School. Until her move to Grace Care Center, she lived in Archer County for most of her life.

“Miss Peden is a grand example of how we should all live. She has done a life well-lived. Certainly, she is a great example for those of us that raise families. Her family is with her, and she respects them. And more importantly they respect her and take care of her,” said Judge Campbell.

