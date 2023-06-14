First Alert Weather Day for Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Hot and humid weather will lead to the development of severe storms along and east of the dryline Thursday afternoon and evening. Supercell storms will produce large hail, strong winds, and possible tornado or two. These storms should east of us by late Thursday evening. Friday should be a quiet, but hot day with highs again in the 90s. Another system may bring a chance for a few storms Saturday afternoon or evening, and once again, severe weather would be possible.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.