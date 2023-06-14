Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Fort Sill commanding general officially removed

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper.(Fort Sill)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper has officially been relieved of his position as Commanding General of Fort Sill, according to military officials.

Army Spokeswoman Cynthia O. Smith cited “a loss of trust and confidence in his ability to command” as reasons why Gen. Gary Brito, the commanding general of U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, removed Kamper from command over the military post and Fires Center of Excellence.

Kamper was initially suspended in February ; sources at the time told 7News the suspension was the result of repeated violations of regulations around hunting on post. Smith said Wednesday that allegations involving Kamper remain under investigation.

He will reportedly remain in the Fort Sill area until he is reassigned by the Chief of Staff of the Army.

Brig. Gen. Shane Morgan took over as deputy commander following the initial suspension. Army officials said Wednesday he would continue to serve as interim commander and General Court Martial Convening Authority until another general officer is selected for the position.

Smith stressed that the investigation and leadership change will not have any impact on operations at Fort Sill.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in early morning deadly WF shooting
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy
Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County

Latest News

UNT to offer access to historical Texas newspapers
UNT to offer access to historical Texas newspapers
Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time
WF Arts Alliance features local museums in new exhibition
Graham ISD (Woodland Elementary)
Graham ISD to consider November bond election
City of Wichita Falls to host Streets Department hiring event