Graham ISD to consider November bond election

Graham ISD (Woodland Elementary)
Graham ISD (Woodland Elementary)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM, Texas (KAUZ) - Graham Independent School District is considering a November bond election after an open forum on June 7.

GISD’s bond election is planned for May 6, with early voting set to begin on April 24. The November bond election would change the date of the bond election.

According to Graham ISD, a decision on the election date change may happen in July and at the latest August 21.

The GISD Board of Trustees unanimously called a bond election in the amount of $49.4 million for the purpose of the following scope of work on February 15, according to the GISD.

The bond will consolidate Woodland, Crestview, and Pioneer Elementary Schools into two campuses. Additions to Pioneer Elementary School and the construction of a New Woodland Elementary School would also be set to begin after this bond.

The bond will also provide renovations and additions to Graham Junior High School.

More information on the Graham ISD Bond can be found here.

