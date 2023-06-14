Homeowners evacuate to backyard due to gas leak

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Fire Departments and ATMOS Energy attended to a gas leak today off the 1000 block of Harris Lane.

WFFPD said construction workers caused the leak when they bored underneath of the ground and ended up rupturing a gas line that provides service to homes on the east side of the road.

“We were evacuating the homes to keep people from getting out front, smoking cigarettes, starting barbecue pits, creating unnecessary sparks and what not that would cause a larger problem,” said Assit. Fire Marshall Jody Ashlock of the Wichita Falls Fire Department. He said it could take several hours until residents can cause gas inside their homes.

