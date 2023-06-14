Inmates graduate from NAAA program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous Program held a graduation ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Five inmates graduated following an 11-week course. Captain Lisa Patterson gave a statement at the ceremony about the importance of the program.

“For us to give them this one tool that can maybe help them succeed out in life, it’s very fulfilling to see the changes how we’ve come from when I first started to now,” said Patterson.

