Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Man arrested for burglary charges

(Wichita County Detention Center)
By Jenna Toulan
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested on Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. at the 2100 block of Edison.

Deputies were notified that Justice of the Peace Rodney Burchett had the suspect at gunpoint, and upon their arrival, 32-year-old Taylor Dean West was placed under arrest. According to authorities, West had broken into a garage and stolen several items from the residence.

Burchett had seen West’s vehicle parked near the residence and knew the residence was vacant at the time, as noted by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

West was taken to the Wichita County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary of a Building, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 under one gram. His bond is currently set at $90,000.

Stick with News Channel 6 for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in early morning deadly WF shooting
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy
Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County

Latest News

Clay County urging residents to take broadband survey
UNT to offer access to historical Texas newspapers
UNT to offer access to historical Texas newspapers
Clay Co Survey
Clay County Survey
Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time
WF Arts Alliance features local museums in new exhibition