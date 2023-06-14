Man arrested for burglary charges

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A man was arrested on Tuesday night around 7:30 p.m. at the 2100 block of Edison.

Deputies were notified that Justice of the Peace Rodney Burchett had the suspect at gunpoint, and upon their arrival, 32-year-old Taylor Dean West was placed under arrest. According to authorities, West had broken into a garage and stolen several items from the residence.

Burchett had seen West’s vehicle parked near the residence and knew the residence was vacant at the time, as noted by the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

West was taken to the Wichita County Detention Center where he was charged with Burglary of a Building, Fraudulent Use/Possession of Identifying Information, and Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 under one gram. His bond is currently set at $90,000.

