Man charged for 2022 fatal wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 62-year-old Jeffrey Boyd Dextraze was booked into the Wichita County Jail in relation to a fatal wreck that occurred in November 2022.

According to the Wichita County Jail Roster, Dextraze is facing four felony charges. The charges are for Manslaughter, Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle, Injury to a Child, and Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury.

The wreck claimed the life of 56-year-old Maria Flores and sent three others to the hospital.

In 2022, WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive to investigate a pin-in crash. When officers arrived, they found Flores had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased.

More on the crash can be found here.

Dextraze’s total bond was set to $600,000 and he is being held in Wichita County Jail.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.