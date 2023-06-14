Email City Guide
Man charged for 2022 fatal wreck

Jeffrey Boyd Dextraze
Jeffrey Boyd Dextraze(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 62-year-old Jeffrey Boyd Dextraze was booked into the Wichita County Jail in relation to a fatal wreck that occurred in November 2022.

According to the Wichita County Jail Roster, Dextraze is facing four felony charges. The charges are for Manslaughter, Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle, Injury to a Child, and Aggravated Assault causing serious bodily injury.

The wreck claimed the life of 56-year-old Maria Flores and sent three others to the hospital.

In 2022, WFPD officers responded to the intersection of Loop 11 and Northwest Drive to investigate a pin-in crash. When officers arrived, they found Flores had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased.

Dextraze’s total bond was set to $600,000 and he is being held in Wichita County Jail.

