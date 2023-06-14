Email City Guide
Man sentenced for fleeing fatal wreck in 2018

Steven Ray Douglas
Steven Ray Douglas(Wichita County Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 61-year-old Steven Ray Douglas pleaded guilty to the second-degree felony offense of accident involving death on Thursday, June 1.

Douglas was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident on I-44 that killed Lorri Garst in November 2018.

89th District Judge Charles Barnard sentenced Douglas to the maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice institution, on Monday, June 12.

According to DPS, the two vehicles involved in the 2018 wreck were traveling northbound on I-44 at the time of the crash. Douglas rear-ended the SUV driven by Garst, causing the car to slide into the median and roll over several times. Garst was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Douglas left the scene of the crash and was arrested by DPS troopers at his home in Burkburnett.

WFISD plans for three middle schools in the future
