Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Warmer trend for temperatures will return

By Jaden Knowles
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this wonderful Wednesday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 60s all across Texoma. On your morning commute, we have a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm south of the Red River mainly near Bowie. Throughout the day, we will warm up nicely seeing highs in the upper 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies with calm winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 20 mph. We will stay dry through the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Overall, today will be a great day!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in early morning deadly WF shooting
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy
Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County

Latest News

Hotter weather with slight rain chances into the weekend.
One More Nice Day
Hotter weather with slight rain chances into the weekend.
Warming Up
weather
On and Off rain chances throughout the day with cooler temperatures
Thunderstorm chances with cool weather through Wednesday
Cool Temperatures Until Thursday