Warmer trend for temperatures will return

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Good morning on this wonderful Wednesday! As you head out the door, temperatures will be sitting in the mid to upper 60s all across Texoma. On your morning commute, we have a slight chance for a pop up shower or thunderstorm south of the Red River mainly near Bowie. Throughout the day, we will warm up nicely seeing highs in the upper 80s. We will see partly cloudy skies with calm winds blowing from the south east at 10 to 20 mph. We will stay dry through the afternoon with warmer temperatures. Overall, today will be a great day!

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.