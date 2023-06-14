WF Arts Alliance features local museums in new exhibition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture has unveiled its Regional Museum Network Exhibition.

The exhibition is called “Sunsational Tales: Texas Summers Through Time” and intends to cover topics and area traditions.

Below is a list of the participating museums and the names of the displays or exhibits:

Archer County Museum: The progression of food preservation and refrigeration

Burkburnett Historical Society: The evolution of the bicycle

Clay County 1890 Jail Museum & Heritage Center: Exploring life for Clay County kids working in agriculture over the decades

Jack County Museum: Summer gathering places in Jacksboro, including at the Jack County Courthouse

Kell House Heritage Center: Looking at summer fashion between the 1900s and 1980s

Museum of North Texas History: Summer days along Lake Wichita

Tales N’ Trails Museum: The history of the Grape Festival in Nocona, Texas

Wichita Falls Fire & Police Museum: Then & Now: How firefighters tackle grassfires

Wichita Falls Museum of Art at MSU: Summer Plein Air Painting

The exhibition will be on view at the Museum of North Texas History from June 22 through August 12.

The museum is open to the public on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

More information on this exhibit can be found here.

