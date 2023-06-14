WF Public Library to host summer show

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Public Library held one of its summer shows on Wednesday, June 14 called “Hooray for the U.S.A.”

The Educational and Interactive Program teaches kids about the icons of U.S. history and it was done through music and puppets.

Making it a great opportunity for families during the summer.

“Children and families coming out here and enjoying the library as much as I love the library is what I do this for seeing them light up with the books light up at the programing seeing them excited about all the new best sellers and seeing them fall in love with the place is why I’m here,” Librarian Celena Bradley said.

They have a new show every Wednesday throughout the summer.

