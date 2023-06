WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For our Good News today, Wichita Falls ISD has named Synquis Lewis as the new principal at Booker T. Washington Elementary.

Lewis has served as Booker T.’s assistant principal for the past four years.

According to WFISD, Lewis was a teacher at Booker T. for three years, prior to her administrative role.

