WFISD plans for three middle schools in the future

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Independent School District Trustees proposed a new plan on Monday, June 13 that would turn Rider, Hirschi, and Wichita Falls high schools into middle schools.

Memorial High and Legacy High are the two schools currently being built that are set to be done and open in the fall of 2024.

“We are still on pace with our schedule,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

“On the exterior of Memorial, it’s almost completely watered in. This means they can work on the inside and not have to worry about rain or snow so it’s a little bit further along.

On the east side of town, legacy is projected to be complete in late April or early May. So, the projections are still on pace and we’re on budget and we’re excited about those things”

The new plan would turn Barwise and McNeil middle schools into Elementary schools.

“It will give everyone adequate equality of facilities,” WFISD Superintendent Dr. Donny Lee said.

“This is important so that everyone gets equal representation and helps spread students out across the district so we don’t have overcrowding at certain schools”.

These consolidation plans are being voted on Monday, June 19. The public will be able to attend the meeting at 5:30 and give remarks on the proposal.

