Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

“He was the epitome of a good dude”
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery. Jeffery was sadly killed in a car accident on June 3.

Cha’Quon was hit head-on by a drunk driver which resulted in his death. At the time his girlfriend Veronica Diaz was also in the car and survived but had critical injuries.

Diaz and the drunk driver, Brandon Wright were taken to United Regional in Wichita Falls.

The funeral for Jeffery was held at his childhood church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Cha’Quon was an usher and sang in the choir.

The Wichita Falls native graduated from Hirschi High School in 2015 and worked as the assistant manager at Champs in Sikes Senter Mall.

Several people who knew him attended and wore blue in honor of his favorite color. “Best dude I ever met for real” High school classmate D’Shan Harley said.

“He was the most loyal dude I ever met you know. Never picked sides and always stood on what he believed in. He was just a good dude”.

Many who attended Cha’quon’s funeral spoke highly of him and how he always was smiling and willing to help.

“Everybody just loved that young man,” Kirby Middle School Principal, Alston Calliste said.

“He has such great mannerisms you know and that’s what he displayed every time you saw him. “He never met a stranger and I would like other young men to follow his footsteps and be the way he was”.

Cha’quon would have been 26 years old on June 20.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after an early morning shooting in Wichita Falls.
Victim identified in early morning deadly WF shooting
Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.
Three dead after wreck on Hwy 81
One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Wreck causes lane closures on Southwest Pkwy
Wichita Falls Police say Brandon Wright was under the influence and driving the wrong direction...
Manslaughter charges for alleged drunk driver
Woman killed in wreck in Wilbarger County

Latest News

Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery....
Cha'Quon Jeffery Funeral
Inmates graduate from NAAA program
WF Museum of Art to host Live at the Lake
Clay County urging residents to take broadband survey