Cha’Quon Jeffery honored at funeral at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Family and friends gathered today for the funeral of 25-year-old Cha’Quon Jamel Jeffery. Jeffery was sadly killed in a car accident on June 3.

Cha’Quon was hit head-on by a drunk driver which resulted in his death. At the time his girlfriend Veronica Diaz was also in the car and survived but had critical injuries.

Diaz and the drunk driver, Brandon Wright were taken to United Regional in Wichita Falls.

The funeral for Jeffery was held at his childhood church, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. Cha’Quon was an usher and sang in the choir.

The Wichita Falls native graduated from Hirschi High School in 2015 and worked as the assistant manager at Champs in Sikes Senter Mall.

Several people who knew him attended and wore blue in honor of his favorite color. “Best dude I ever met for real” High school classmate D’Shan Harley said.

“He was the most loyal dude I ever met you know. Never picked sides and always stood on what he believed in. He was just a good dude”.

Many who attended Cha’quon’s funeral spoke highly of him and how he always was smiling and willing to help.

“Everybody just loved that young man,” Kirby Middle School Principal, Alston Calliste said.

“He has such great mannerisms you know and that’s what he displayed every time you saw him. “He never met a stranger and I would like other young men to follow his footsteps and be the way he was”.

Cha’quon would have been 26 years old on June 20.

