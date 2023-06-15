Mendoza indicted for Loop 11 wreck

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anastacio Mendoza has been indicted in reference to the wreck on Loop 11 that killed 68-year-old Diane Luckett on March 16.

Mendoza is being indicted on the charge of Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Vehicle.

Medoza has been held in Wichita County Jail since the wreck.

According to WFPD officials, Luckett passed away in Lubbock on Saturday from her injuries.

On the day of the wreck, WFPD public information officer Sgt. Charlie Eipper told our crews that a truck was driving westbound on Seymour Highway while a car turned left from eastbound Seymour Highway onto Loop 11.

According to officials, witnesses at the scene said the truck, driven by Mendoza, ran the light at a high speed and hit the car. The woman was in the vehicle turning onto Loop 11. Mendoza was in the truck driving westbound on Seymour Hwy. Both were rushed to United Regional. Luckett was then taken to Lubbock.

More information on the wreck can be found here.

