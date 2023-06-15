Olney man indicted on child sex crimes

OLNEY, Texas (KAUZ) - An Olney man is being indicted in relation to charges of possession of child pornography and online solicitation of a minor.

The grand jury in Young County indicted Terry Joe Ward on charges from his November 2022 arrest and January 2022 offense.

Ward has been charged with two charges of Online Solicitation of a Minor and four charges of Promotion and Possession of Child Pornography.

According to court documents, Ward communicated with minors online with the intent to engage.

Ward is being held in the Young County Jail with a bond totaling $185,000.

