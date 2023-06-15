Three people form Texas hit jackpots at Comanche War Pony Casino in three weeks

DEVOL, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Three people from Texas, two of which are from Texoma, hit it big at the Comanche War Pony Casino this month.

They won almost three quarters of a million dollars combined, all in the span of just 21 days.

One winner from Wichita Falls won $280,367, the winner from Iowa Park won $208,340, and the winner from Corinth won $177,428.

“I’ve been in the gaming industry for 10 years now, and I’ve never heard of three going in such a short amount of time,” Comanche Nation Entertainment director of marketing, David McCardell.

The big jackpots come shortly after the casino celebrated its one year anniversary in Mar., and casino officials hope these life-changing jackpots keep people coming back.

“We want people to come out here, and we want to see all of these winners and everybody to just have a great time. You know, big wins will do it, and these wins are coming out of the local area. These wins are coming from Wichita Falls, Iowa Park... the majority of them are from the Wichita Falls surrounding areas,” McCardell said.

